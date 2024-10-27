Terror outfits recruiting & radicalising Assam youth via social media: NIA

New Delhi, Oct 27: Following the arrest of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative from Goalpara district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that terrorist organisations have been recruiting youths from Assam through online methods.

"Almost all the terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based terrorist organisations as well as Khalistani terrorist outfits, have been recruiting cadres through different social media platforms," an NIA official told The Assam Tribune in New Delhi on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, besides recruiting online, terrorist outfits are also radicalising youths through digital platforms. "Several of our ongoing investigations have revealed that the foreign-based terrorist outfits are exploring all digital platforms to recruit and radicalise youths," the official said.

The recent arrest of JeM member Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi from Krishnai in Goalpara also confirmed the fact that terrorist organisations are adopting online methods to recruit and radicalize youths. "His interrogation has further ascertained the fact about the use of online methods by the terrorist organisations," the official said.

According to the official, following the change of Government in Bangladesh, radical Islamist organisations may become more active in recruiting new members. This newspaper recently carried a news article stating that Ayubi was also trying to radicalise others to join the outfit. Asked about the possibility of more youths from Assam joining terrorist organisations, the official said that investigation is going on. “Following the arrest of the JeM member from Goalpara, we have come to know that forces inimical to India have been trying to lure gullible youths with a massive radicalisation process," the official said.

Referring to the modus operandi of the terrorist organisations to connect with gullible youths, the official said that the terror outfits keep posting radical content and look out for people's reactions. "If anyone shows any violent reaction, they contact such people through direct message. If someone sends any message on social media platforms and it is liked by members of terrorist outfits, they send private messages to get in touch with the individual," the official said.

-By A Correspondent