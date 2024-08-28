TEPFO proposes sale of 'struggling' Andrew Yule tea gardens in Assam amidst financial woes

Guwahati, August 28: The Assam Tea Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (TEPFO) has proposed the sale of tea gardens operated by Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd.

The proposal comes in response to severe financial difficulties faced by the central public sector undertaking (PSU), which manages 10 to 15 tea gardens in Assam.

Vice Chairman of TEPFO, Terash Gowala, while speaking to the press outside the Assembly on Wednesday, highlighted the financial strain on the Andrew Yule tea gardens.

“The gardens are struggling financially, and labourers are not receiving their wages on time. Rumours are also rife about selling these gardens to private entities,” Gowala said.

The BJP leader further noted that the TEPFO are open to the idea of selling the gardens to private parties, provided it leads to their better management and functioning.

“If the government cannot manage these gardens effectively, it would be better to sell them to someone who values Assam and its tea industry,” Gowala added.

Gowala, however, expressed concerns over the potential misuse of the land if sold to entities with other interests.

“We do not want these gardens to be converted for other purposes in the future, as it would jeopardise the lives and futures of the tea garden workers and their families,” he warned.

The Vice Chairman also revealed ongoing efforts to ensure that tea garden owners fulfil their obligations to workers, including timely payment of provident funds.

“The issue has been raised in the Assembly, and the Labour Minister has urged tea garden owners to pay provident funds on time. Failure to do so may lead to legal action from the Assam Tea Employees Welfare Board and TEPFO,” Gowala said.

The TEPFO’s proposal follows a letter from Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries on August 24, detailing the financial stress faced by the central PSU.

The letter highlighted that the financial difficulties are impacting the tea gardens and approximately 8,000 workers and their families.

The Chief Secretary’s letter also mentioned that Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd’s credit rating has downgraded, hindering its ability to secure loans, prompting suggestions for possible measures, including a soft refundable loan, asset monetisation, or liquidation of government holdings.

“Given the severity of the situation and the potential impact on Assam, I urge your intervention... Government of Assam is deeply concerned about the potential repercussions and seeks your prompt support in addressing this critical issue,” the letter read.















