Tensions rise in Jorhat over alleged land encroachment by Naga communities

Jorhat, Jan. 20: Tensions are running high in Jorhat's Seleng Hat area as residents have voiced concerns over alleged encroachment of land by residents from neighbouring Nagaland.

Locals claim that Naga settlers from nearby border slums in Nagaland have cleared large parts of the Tiru Hills Reserve Forests in the Mariani region of Jorhat.

They further allege that the Naga groups, armed with weapons, have threatened the residents of the area and are continuing to encroach upon the surrounding revenue villages.

“We are witnessing an alarming situation. Nearly 90% of the Tiru Hills forest area has been occupied by the Naga communities, and they continue to extend their control into Assam’s territory. This is deeply concerning for all of us here,” a local resident told The Assam Tribune.













Locals of Jorhat's Seleng Hat allege that the Naga encroachers have occupied a large area of the Tiru Hills Reserve Forest (AT Photo)

Residents have expressed frustration over what they see as the government’s alleged inaction in addressing the encroachment.

They referenced a recent incident where Jorhat police personnel were allegedly “captured and held hostage” by Naga residents while attempting to recover stolen vehicles.

“The situation is escalating. The Naga residents have crossed into Assam and are occupying our land, and yet, the government remains silent,” another local stressed.

With growing concerns over the possible loss of their land, many residents fear they will soon be rendered homeless.

“I fear that tomorrow, they may come and occupy my land too. We cannot allow this to happen,” said another anxious local.

As their next step, the locals have vowed to take matters into their own hands if the government does not act.

“We demand immediate action to stop this encroachment. If no steps are taken, we will not sit idle. First, we will protest peacefully, and if required, we are ready to go to any extent,” one of the residents warned.

The ongoing border dispute between Nagaland and Assam has been a long-standing issue. In December 2023, in a bid to resolve the vexed issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the matter.

Since then, there have been several meetings on the chief ministerial level over the issue.

Notable, the two states share a 512.1 km border across four districts—Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat.