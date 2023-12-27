Tensions peak as shootouts, allegations intensify between ULFA (I) & Police

Guwahati, Dec 27: The frequent instances of youths joining the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), and the Assam Police carrying out a comprehensive operation to track down ULFA (I) linkmen have led to heightened tensions with the recent shootouts that took place in two separate operations in Assam.

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that a peace deal would soon materialise by the end of December or January, the tensions brewing between Assam Police and the banned outfit only seem to escalate with the recent incidents.

On December 26, a youth, identified as Dipankar Gogoi, allegedly died by suicide after he was questioned in connection with the Jorhat grenade blast. The move comes amidst heightened concerns following recent blasts in Tinsukia, Jorhat, and Sivasagar, for which the ULFA (I) claimed responsibility. Following the death of the youth, Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, has ordered an inquiry into the death of Dipankar.

Reference suicidal death of Dipankar Gogoi@Tiseng of Titabor Jorhat a day after questioning relating to recent grenade blast at Jorhat - An enquiry has been ordered by @assampolice Hq to be conducted by IGP Eastern Range into the incident, including the procedural part, analysing… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the frequent encounters have garnered backlash from several quarters, including that from Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who said that the Assam Police and the ULFA (I) are both responsible for the atrocities being meted out to the innocent youths of the state. He further slammed the BJP government and GP Singh for the spurt of encounters in the state that initiated with the protests of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. He also stated that several encounters happened in the state in the name of cattle trafficking, drugs and now with youths joining the banned outfit.



Recently, four people were shot suspiciously, among them was Pallav Jyoti Gogoi of Sivasagar, who was critically injured in the shootout that took place in the Konwarpur area of Sivasagar district on Saturday night.

Pallab Jyoti Gogoi was arrested by the police on Friday on suspicion of being involved in a grenade blast near the CRPF camp in Joysagar on December 9. He was shot in the right leg and is currently undergoing treatment.

The ULFA (I) in a press statement declined Pallab’s connection with the banned outfit and also sought proof regarding the encounters that happened and the link between the victims and the proscribed outfit.

The war of words between ULFA (I) and the DGP in the aftermath of the blasts adds complexity to CM Sarma's efforts to bring the outfit to the negotiating table. While Sarma remains optimistic about ending insurgency through a tripartite peace deal between the Centre, Assam Government, and ULFA (I), the current tensions and the outfit's attitude towards the DGP may prove pivotal in the process.