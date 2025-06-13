Tensions flare in Kokrajhar as locals protest land allotment for Adani thermal power project

Kokrajhar, June 12: In a dramatic and tense confrontation, hundreds of locals in Parbatjhora’s Bashbari area of Kokrajhar district staged a strong protest against the proposed Adani thermal power project on Thursday.

The protesters alleged that the BTR government had decided to allot 3,400 bighas of land for the project without consulting them. They claimed that this move would not only threaten their livelihoods but also violate their constitutional rights.

The situation turned volatile as the protesters confronted the administration and police officials who had arrived to demarcate the land. The protesters refused to back down and the officials were forced to retreat in the face of their determination.

“We will not let this happen. We will protect our land and our rights at all costs,” said one of the protesters, echoing the sentiments of the community.

It may be mentioned here that this is not the first time the locals have protested against the project. For the past three months, they have been staging demonstrations and rallies, demanding that their rights be respected. The protesters are determined to protect their land and livelihoods, and they will not accept any decision that threatens their existence.

Earlier, on Thursday Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah held a closed-door meeting with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary at Mohilary’s Bathou Kherai resort in Kokrajhar.

“We just discussed about land issue of Parbatjhora. Officials from the company also came today took some advice from Jayanta Mallabaruah to solve the issue for the people,” said Hagrama.

Both the minister and Hagrama insisted that the meeting was purely personal and not political. No political discussion took place between them.