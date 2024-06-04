Tensions flare in Karimganj over media access during vote counting

Karimganj, June 4: As the vote counting process continues across the state, a tense situation prevailed in Karimganj between journalists and the district administration over the counting process and the restraint of media persons from entering the counting centre premises.

According to sources, the journalists walked out of the counting centre and staged a sit-in on the stairs in front of Karimganj College.

Media persons alleged that the counting process of the four legislative assemblies in Karimganj had started at Karimganj College; however, no information or round sheets were given to the media cell by the returning officer until 11 am.

The media cell set up is far away from the counting centre, and no media persons are allowed to enter the premises. As a result, media persons walked out and staged demonstrations at the counting centre.

Later, Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das, ADC Drubajyoti Pathak, and DIPRO Iftikar Zaman met the journalists. At the request of the SP and district administration, the media fraternity of the district withdrew the agitation.



















