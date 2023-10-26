Tensions escalate in Karbi Anglong amid rape incident

Guwahati, Oct 26: In a distressing turn of events, the Karbi Anglong district of Assam has witnessed volatile situation following a reported incident of sexual assault in the Manja area.

The incident took place on the night of Navami, as a minor girl fell victim to the accused Manu Ali.

According reports, Manu Ali allegedly lured the victim away from the Navami puja mandap to a secluded location, where he reportedly raped her. Later, he discarded the young girl's body along the banks of a river.

Following the incident, a group of men vandalised Manu Ali's residence in Hidim Teron village, and also caused damage to several others nearby houses.

Moreover, local residents launched a massive protest outside the Manja police station, demanding the accused to be hanged.