Tensions escalate at Assam-Nagaland border as encroachment sparks fears of armed retaliation

Jorhat, June 11: Tensions flared once again along the Assam-Nagaland border, specifically in the Mariani region of Assam’s Jorhat district, after reports emerged of a new illegal settlement being established by alleged armed Naga encroachers within the Dissoi Valley Reserved Forest area. The development has rekindled long-standing concerns of territorial encroachment and state inaction, with local residents warning they may be forced to take up arms if the government does not intervene promptly.

The settlement, reportedly consisting of around 15 houses, has been constructed near the New Sonowal Forest Office and the Border Observation Post. It follows the previously established Vikto Akahuto settlement in the same reserved forest region, both of which locals claim were set up by armed settlers from Nagaland. The settlers have even installed a nameplate declaring the area as part of their community, adding to the mounting tensions.

The region has a violent history. Nearly three years ago, current BJP and former Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was allegedly fired upon by suspected Naga miscreants during a visit to the disputed Dissoi Valley area. Despite the seriousness of the incident, locals claim the Assam administration has failed to take meaningful action to prevent further aggression.

“The situation is deteriorating rapidly,” said a local. “The Supreme Court has already ruled that the no man’s land in reserved forest areas cannot be occupied by anyone. Yet, Naga settlers are building houses every day, and Assamese residents are being harassed and assaulted. It’s like living under siege.”

He added, “We are not asking for violence. But if the government continues to ignore our plight, we may have no choice but to defend ourselves. We don’t want to break the law, but our lives and land are at stake.”

The residents also reported incidents of physical assault and intimidation in nearby areas, where Assamese families are allegedly being driven out by Naga settlers.

“The silence of the Assam administration is not just disappointing; it's dangerous. If this encroachment continues unchecked, our villages will disappear from the map. If the authorities don’t step in now, the situation could spiral out of control,” he added.

Despite repeated complaints, the Assam government has reportedly neither deployed adequate security nor initiated strong diplomatic talks with Nagaland to de-escalate the crisis. Locals say that judiciary concerns have also been overlooked.

Meanwhile, fear and anger are growing among border communities who say they are forced to stay awake at night to guard their homes from potential attacks. With escalating tensions and no signs of immediate intervention, the fragile peace along the Assam-Nagaland border stands on the brink of collapse.

The border residents have issued a final plea to the state government: “Talk to Nagaland, take action, and restore peace, or we will be left with no choice but to resist.”