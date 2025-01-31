Tension escalates on Assam-Nagaland border after firing incident

Jorhat, Jan 31: A firing incident has been reported on the Assam-Nagaland border during the intervening night of Friday, leaving the locals of the area in shock.

The incident occurred in Mariani’s Gabhoru hills, at a tea garden.

As per sources, the people of the area woke up to the sound of one round of a bullet.

Following the incident, forest officials immediately started an investigation in the area to find any evidence in connection with the matter.

However, they could not find anything during the night hours, due to which they started an investigation in the early hours.

“We received a call from the locals and immediately reached the scene. But as it was dark, we could not find anything, and now we have begun another search operation to find any empty bullet shells,” stated a forest official.

The situation along the Assam-Nagaland border over the last few days has been tense, and recently reports of alleged encroachment of land by residents from neighbouring Nagaland have also come to the fore.

“We have heard of the current situation in the area, which has been going on, but without any concrete evidence we can’t exactly say what has happened,” added the forest official.

On the other hand, a local from the area, while explaining the ordeal of the incident, mentioned that the firing might have been carried out by the Naga people.

“The firing might have been done by Naga people. We have to spend the nights in fear as to when another such incident might occur in the bordering area,” stated a local.

Meanwhile, police personnel have reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, on January 20, a heated situation erupted in Jorhat's Seleng Hat area as residents voiced concerns over the alleged encroachment of land by residents from neighbouring Nagaland.

Locals claim that Naga settlers from nearby border slums in Nagaland have cleared large parts of the Tiru Hills Reserve Forests in the Mariani region of Jorhat.

They further allege that the Naga groups, armed with weapons, have threatened the residents of the area and are continuing to encroach upon the surrounding revenue villages.