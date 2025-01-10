Tension escalates in Margherita following maternal death, protesters demand justice

Margherita, Jan 10: Tension gripped Margherita following the death of Kamla Sharma, allegedly due to medical negligence at Mayflower Hospital. The incident has sparked protests from locals, including members of the Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, who gathered outside the hospital to express their outrage.

Kamla Sharma, wife of Jagun's Vijay Gautam, was admitted to Mayflower Hospital on Wednesday. She gave birth to a son at noon under the supervision of Dr. Rajesh Gupta. However, her condition deteriorated the following day. Doctors referred her to Dibrugarh, but Kamla tragically passed away before reaching the facility.

The incident has raised alarm among locals, who point out that maternal and neonatal deaths have been recurring in the region. A similar case was recently reported at two other nursing homes in Margherita. Protesters allege that the hospital's negligence is to blame for these deaths, fueling anger within the community.

As the protests intensified, local police had a verbal altercation with demonstrators, who blocked the Margherita highway and burned tyres in their demand for justice. The Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti has called for the arrest of Dr. Rajesh Gupta and further scrutiny of Mayflower Hospital.









Protestors burning tires on the road (AT Image)

The group has also warned of a more intense agitation if their demands are not met. This tragic incident has sparked concerns over the safety and quality of healthcare in Margherita, highlighting the need for accountability in the medical sector.