Tension escalates in Bongaigaon following clash between police and public

Bongaigaon, Jun 12: An incident occurred in Assam's Bongaigaon district where a team of police, during regular patrolling, allegedly opened fire into the air after an altercation took place in the area.

According to information received, two youths who were sitting on the roadside were allegedly thrashed by the police without any reason.



Agitated over the beating of the two youths, the locals surrounded the police team from the Alga River police station.



The residents of the area also attempted to attack the authorities, and in order to defend themselves, they opened fire and shot into the air.



The whole incident created tension in the vicinity.







