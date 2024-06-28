Tension escalates at Dhubri Medical College following teenager's death

Dhubri, Jun 28: A tensed situation prevailed at Dhubri Medical College after the tragic death of a 15-year-old snake bite victim, Mofizul Haque. The incident has sparked accusations of medical negligence against the on-duty doctors.

Mofizul Haque was bitten by a snake while walking on the highway on Thursday. He was rushed to Dhubri Medical College for urgent medical treatment.



Despite the efforts of Dr. Rejibul, who was on duty, Mofizul's condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his death shortly after admission.



According to the victim's relatives, there was a significant delay and a lack of appropriate treatment for Mofizul's condition. They have accused Dr. Rejibul of administering the wrong treatment and have raised serious concerns about the medical care provided.



Family members claim that when they sought information about the injections and treatment given to Mofizul, Dr. Rejibul refused to disclose any details. This lack of transparency has fueled suspicions and unrest among the grieving family and the local community.



"We just wanted to know what kind of treatment Mofizul received," said one of the relatives. "But Dr. Rejibul did not provide any information. This has raised serious doubts about the care he received."



The accusations have led to heightened tension at the hospital, with family members and community residents demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. They are calling for accountability and transparency from the medical staff involved in Mofizul's treatment.

