Tension erupts at Nalbari Medical College & Hospital after death of pregnant woman

Nalbari, Oct 3: Tension gripped Nalbari Medical College and Hospital on Friday following the death of a 23-year-old expectant mother, sparking protests and allegations of medical negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Salma Sultana. She was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Friday morning in stable condition but passed away within a short period.

Family members alleged that the young woman died due to a lack of timely medical attention and denial of oxygen supply. The situation quickly escalated, with relatives and locals from surrounding areas gathering at the hospital premises, raising slogans against the administration and demanding immediate action against the doctors on duty.

Police forces were deployed to the hospital to control the unrest.

Speaking to reporters, a female relative of the deceased said, "We admitted her around 11 am, and within 15 minutes, her condition worsened. She kept saying she could not breathe and needed oxygen. Instead of listening, the medical staff brushed it off, saying they knew better. She was ignored until it was too late."

An ASHA worker who accompanied the family alleged negligence by both doctors and nursing staff.

"When she was admitted, everything seemed normal. She went to the washroom and then to the emergency ward. I informed the nurse that she was carrying twins and needed special care. She began experiencing breathing problems and repeatedly said she was not getting oxygen. But the medical team did not act in time. This was complete negligence," the worker claimed.

Angry locals demanded accountability and strict action.

"We demand the suspension of the doctor responsible. The patient pleaded for oxygen, but no help was provided. Even the nurses failed to act. If action is not taken, people from our village and nearby areas will intensify protests and shut down Nalbari Medical College", a protestor said.

Hospital authorities have not yet issued an official statement, but sources said the matter will be investigated to ascertain the cause of death.

Police officials confirmed that the situation has been brought under control, though tensions remain high around the hospital premises.