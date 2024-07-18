Tensed situation in Dibrugarh after club manager found hanging

Dibrugarh, Jul 18: A tensed situation prevailed in Dibrugarh district after a club manager was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Bhim Rajjak, who was the manager of Gym Khana Club, was found hanging inside the club staff’s restroom.



Following the incident, hundreds of local people gathered at the club and staged a protest over Rajjak’s death.



An agitated crowd entered the club premises against the members of the Gym Khana Club after the incident.



Many people have alleged that it was a planned murder, due to which a heated situation took place.



After the tragic incident, Sadar police station in-charge Raju Bahadur Chettri and a team of several police stations came and tried to control the situation but could not control and convince the agitated crowd.



Later, the Executive Magistrate arrived and controlled the situation.



With CCTV footage not being available in the premises and rooms of the luxury club, people are suspecting the death to be a murder.



According to the deceased Rajjak's brother, a group of members of the Gym Khana Club had been harassing him for some days over a transaction of some money.

