Tense situation in Assam’s Goalpara as Meghalaya Police open fire on abductors

Goalpara, Aug 19:A tense situation unfolded in Goalpara district on Sunday when Meghalaya police opened fire on two suspected kidnappers.

The incident occurred on Damra Road in Dudhnoi, as police attempted to apprehend the suspects who came to collect ransom money from the victim's family.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that the suspects had abducted 35-year-old Chuna Mia from Hatisingimari on August 10.

They demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh from Mia's family. The situation escalated on August 13 when the abductors, having tied Mia's hands and feet, dumped him in a pond in the Boko region.

Fortunately, Mia managed to escape, return home, and report the incident to the authorities.

Despite Mia’s escape, the abductors continued their attempt to collect the ransom from the victim's family, falsely claiming that Mia was still in their custody.

When Meghalaya police arrived to intercept the suspects, the miscreants fled, prompting the police to open fire.

After the suspects' escape, authorities recovered several mobile phones and a scooter from the scene.

Local residents reported hearing three gunshots during the operation.

"We heard three rounds of shots. After coming out of our houses, we saw a team of Meghalaya police investigating the area," a local resident said.

The situation remains under investigation as the police continue their search for the fleeing suspects.