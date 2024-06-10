Tense situation in Bajali as political argument leads to assault on elderly man 

Bajali, June 10: A heated argument over a political matter escalated into violence near Baghmara Police Station in Assam’s Bajali district, resulting in an assault on an octogenarian.

The incident occurred when one Deepak Das, a member of the Baghmara Fire Brigade, allegedly assaulted 85-year-old Durgeshwar Das while having a discussion over politics.

Following the attack, Deepak Das rushed inside the police station premises, where the fire brigade is also located.

The local people, enraged by the assault on the elderly man, blocked the national highway connecting India and Bhutan. They further demanded that Deepak Das publicly apologise to Durgeshwar Das.

Meanwhile, a team from the Baghmara Police Station took Durgeshwar Das to the hospital for first aid.

Amid growing tensions, the authorities facilitated a resolution by arranging for Deepak Das to apologise directly to Durgeshwar Das and his family. Following the apology, the crowd dispersed, and normalcy was restored on the national highway.