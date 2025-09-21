Tens of thousands wait at Sarusajai Stadium to pay final respects to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Sept 21: Tens of thousands of grieving fans thronged Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, braving the heat to bid a final farewell to Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

From early morning, long queues wound around the stadium as admirers arrived carrying gamosas, flowers, and cut-outs of the singer.

Many shielded themselves from the blazing sun with umbrellas and scarves, while others poured water over their heads to withstand the sweltering conditions.

Yet, not a single person left the line, determined to pay homage to the man affectionately known as “Zubeen da.”

The atmosphere was a poignant mix of sorrow and admiration. Despite the heat, the crowd remained resolute, a testament to the deep love and respect Garg commanded across generations.

Fans shouting "Jai Zubeen da" at Sarusajai stadium.

Fans could be seen fanning themselves with cloths, sharing water, and consoling one another as they waited for hours for their turn to pay tribute.

Inside the stadium, arrangements ensured a steady flow of people to pay homage. Every corner of the venue reflected the extraordinary bond between the singer and his admirers, many of whom had travelled from across Assam to be part of the farewell.

For those present, enduring the discomfort of the heat was a small sacrifice in honour of a man whose songs have shaped Assamese culture for decades. As the day progressed, the stadium transformed from a place of mourning into a symbol of collective love — a gathering bound together by music, memory, and grief.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the icon has left his Kahilipara residence and is en route to the stadium where Garg’s body is to be placed for the public to offer their respects.

Thousands of fans gathered near mortal remains of Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg’s final journey through Guwahati served as a moving reminder of the profound impact of his art, and the enduring connection between a cultural icon and the people whose lives he touched.