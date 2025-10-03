Tengatol Violence: MLA assures relief as over 90 homes burnt

Jorhat, Oct 3: Calling it an “unfortunate incident,” Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan said more than 90 homes were reduced to ashes when miscreants attacked Tengatol, a minority-dominated village along the Assam-Nagaland border, late on Thursday night.

Phukan said Assam Police, along with CRPF and Nagaland Police, managed to reach the site despite difficult access. He added that both state governments are working in coordination to identify the culprits and restore normalcy. “We hope that peace and stability prevail here and collectively CRPF will oversee security in such a way that no miscreants from Assam or Nagaland can cause aggression. Arrangements are also being made for those who lost their homes,” he said.

However, villagers alleged that the tragedy was preceded by repeated warnings. Village headman Rahmat Ali recounted the night’s horror: “They came around 11:30 p.m. while everyone was asleep. Over one and a half hours, everything was destroyed — documents, certificates, vehicles, and money. Only one or two houses remain standing. Since the eviction a month ago, we had been receiving threats. We had informed the administration and CRPF, but our fears were dismissed as rumours.”

According to villagers, many fled into rivers and paddy fields to escape, while insurgents blocked security personnel from reaching the site immediately.

Phukan later confirmed that a meeting was held in New Land district with officials of both Assam and Nagaland, where it was decided to strengthen preventive measures and maintain strict vigilance. Police and CRPF forces have since been deployed in Tengatol, and senior officials have visited the site.

The incident underscores the fragile peace along the Assam-Nagaland border, where disputes over land and identity have repeatedly triggered violence.