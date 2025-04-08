Tendulkars take a timeout with nature at Kaziranga’s Bagori, engage with forest staff

Kaziranga, April 8: Cricket icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, visited the Western Range of Bagori under the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve early on Tuesday morning.

The legendary cricketer arrived in Kaziranga yesterday as part of a personal trip.













Sachin Tendulkar and his family in Kaziranga National Park (AT Photo)

Tendulkar and his family, accompanied by their team, embarked on a two-and-a-half-hour jeep safari through the lush Bagori landscape.

During the ride, they stopped at the Dunga Watch Tower Point, which offered sweeping views of the picturesque Dunga Beel—an emerald-hued wetland surrounded by lush grasslands and marshes.













Tendulkar during jeep safari (AT Photo)

According to forest department sources, Tendulkar also took time to engage with women frontline staff stationed in Bagori, acknowledging their role in conservation efforts.

As a token of appreciation, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (Kaziranga), Aun Vignesh, presented him with a coffee table book on the UNESCO World Heritage Site.













Tendulkar with the women frontline staff of Kaziranga National Park (AT Photo)

DFO Vignesh also briefed Tendulkar on various conservation and protection initiatives undertaken by the forest department to preserve the ecological integrity of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Bagori Ranger Bibit Dihingia, along with other forest officials and personnel, accompanied the cricket maestro and his entourage during the safari.

While there is speculation that Tendulkar may visit the Kohora (Central) Range of Kaziranga, the visit had not taken place at the time of filing this report.