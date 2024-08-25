Tender process for biomedical waste facility at Silchar Medical College nears launch

Cachar, August 25: The government is reading a tender process for the upcoming Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Arabinda Das, Regional Executive Engineer cum in-charge of Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA), told The Assam Tribune on Sunday that the District Administration has shared the detailed project report (DPR) with the state government.

“Once the DPR is accepted, the government will call for tenders on the project,” he said.

PCBA Member Secretary, Dr Shantanu Kumar Dutta, had recently, inspected the development related to the setting up of the plant in the premises of the hhospital.

“The Chief Minister has directed the District Commissioner to expedite the process of setting up of the facility at the SMCH,” Dutta said.

A sum of Rs. 2 crores have been sanctioned for setting up of the CBWTF at the SMCH which can cater 75 km radius in Barak Valley, Dr Dutta told The Assam Tribune, adding that 3 bighas of land has been allotted for the plant in the southern part of the hospital.

“Biomedical Waste Treatment plants are functional in Guwahati and Bajali and the third plant is coming up in Dibrugarh district. Once the Silchar plant becomes operational, it will be a major relief to the people in southern Assam,” Dr Dutta said.

According to the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA), government and non-government hospitals in Cachar district generate 588.95 kg of biomedical waste daily.

Of this, 332.35 kg comes from government hospitals, including Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), while non-government hospitals and nursing homes contribute 256.60 kg.

Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, Principal-cum-Superintendent of SMCH, noted that the project, capable of disposing of 200 liters of biomedical waste per hour, will significantly enhance waste management at SMCH and other hospitals in the region.

Earlier this year, during a visit to Silchar, PCBA Chairman Dr. Arup Mishra had highlighted the urgent need to raise awareness about proper biomedical waste disposal among stakeholders in Barak Valley.