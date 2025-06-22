Ten youth of newly-floated militant group DHD (U) surrender in Karbi Anglong

Diphu, June 22: Ten members of a newly-floated militant group Dimasa Halan Dui United (DHD-U) surrendered before the Karbi Anglong police at Dhansiri on Saturday, police officials confirmed on Sunday.

Addressing a press briefing, Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia stated that the police acquired information about the group and has been tracking it since April.

He revealed that the DHD(U) was covertly working to revive an underground separatist movement in the hill districts.

“Though the DHD(U) was yet to be declared an organisation, we managed to intercept them beforehand,” Saikia told the press, adding that the surrender of the 10 individuals was the result of coordinated intelligence operations and constant tracking of the group's movements.

“The ten youth who surrendered expressed their desire to return to the mainstream,” Saikia added.

The police further shared that the DHD(U), mostly comprising of youth from the Dimasa tribal community, was mobilising funds from remote villages.

“We have information that some funds were collected from remote villages, although we haven't received any complainants yet,” Saikia shared.

According to the police, the outfit had allegedly begun the process of recruiting more members and gathering weapons.

During the surrender, police recovered a cache of arms from the group, including one AK-47 rifle, three pistols, a grenade, and several rounds of live ammunition.

Security agencies believe this crackdown will serve as a strong deterrent to other insurgent factions and reassure the public of continued efforts to maintain law and order in the hill areas of Assam.

Earlier on June 19, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh noted that the state's crime rate per lakh population had significantly declines to 127.6 in 2025, from 139.3 in 2024, and 385.8 in 2019.