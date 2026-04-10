Telangana HC grants Pawan Khera one-week interim relief in Assam CM case

Guwahati, April 10: In a temporary legal reprieve for Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, the Telangana High Court granted him anticipatory bail for one week in connection with a case filed by Assam Police over allegations he made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Hearing Khera’s petition, Justice Sujana Kalasikam directed the Congress leader to approach the competent court within a week.

“The petitioner is granted time for one week to file an application before the concerned court. Granting relief to the petitioner for one week with the conditions,” the court observed.

Chief Minister on Thursday defended the police action, asserting that law enforcement was merely performing its duty.

“We have put the police after Khera. Whom else will we task it with? It is not the ULFA that is after him; it is the police. If there is an FIR, it is the duty of the police to act on it,” Sarma told the press at the state BJP headquarters after polling for the Assembly elections ended.

Backing the police pursuit, Sarma further said, “Police are slaves of the law, and they’re going to the house of a person named in a case, which is legal. The police are paid salaries to go to the houses of criminals.”

The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera on April 5, when he claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed multiple passports and owned foreign properties which, according to him, were not disclosed in the chief minister’s election affidavit.

A case against Khera was registered at Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to false statements in connection with elections and cheating.

Following the allegations, an Assam Police team had visited Khera’s Delhi residence earlier this week for questioning in the matter. They, however, could not find him.

Earlier this week, the chief minister had also lashed out at the Congress for allegedly failing to verify documents before levelling accusations against him and his family.

Claiming that Khera had “fled” to Hyderabad, Sarma had remarked, “He has run away to Hyderabad, but Assam Police will hunt him down even from ‘pataal’ (netherworld).”

PTI