Teen suicides discussed in Assembly; govt says measures in place, but more effort needed

Guwahati, Feb 20: In response to the rising cases of teenage suicides in Assam, the government has said that several initiatives are already in place in schools to address the growing concern.

Replying to a query raised by BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia during the Question Hour on the third day of the Budget Session on Thursday, Health Minister Ashok Singhal outlined various measures, including helplines and school-based programmes.

Highlighting the availability of the Tele MANAS helpline, which provides telecounselling to those in need, Singhal said, “Additionally, the Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) programme has been introduced in schools, offering counselling services to students aged 10-19 years.”

Acknowledging the alarming surge in cases, the minister also stressed on the importance of family values in tackling mental health challenges.

“There is no proper medicine for depression. Earlier, in joint families, everyone came together to support a member going through tough times. Today, with smaller families and both parents working, children often have no one to turn to when facing difficulties,” Singhal said.

Apart from raising the question, Saikia also urged the government to appoint counsellors in high schools to address the issue. He pointed out that many people still associate seeking counselling with mental illness, and it is crucial to remove this stigma to prevent further tragedies. “A psychological counsellor in schools could be key to ending this issue,” he added.

Responding to this, Singhal highlighted that government initiatives alone would not be enough to curb the rising suicide rates.

“Rising suicide cases are a serious matter, but individuals also need to find ways to tackle their personal challenges. The government can offer support, but people must take steps to work on their own mental well-being,” he said.

The issue of teenage suicides has been particularly concerning in Guwahati, with reports indicating that the city recorded several cases within the first few weeks of 2025.

Recently, on February 18, two suicides were reported from the city—a student from Maharishi Vidya Mandir was found dead at Silpukhuri Housing Colony, while a girl from Biswanath Chariali was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lokhra.

As Assam grapples with this mental health crisis, the discussion on the issue in the Assembly reflects the lawmakers’ growing concern over the issue.