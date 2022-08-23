Teachers wear black badges in protest against detention of Cachar College principal

Silchar, Aug 23: Teachers and non- teaching staff of Assam University, Silchar and teachers of Women's College, Silchar staged protest against the detention of Prof Siddhartha Sankar Nath, principal of Cachar College by wearing black badges.

Prof Nath was taken to Silchar Sadar Police station following an FIR on the instructions of Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha allegedly over dereliction of duty during Sunday's recruitment examination for Class-IV posts. He was later released on PR Bond at midnight.

In a press release issued to the media, the Assam University Teachers' Association (AUTA) termed the incident as unfortunate and condemned the detention of the principal.

"The AUTA strongly condemns the unceremonious detention of the Principal, Cachar College, and the district administration's physical assault upon a teacher of the same college for alleged delay in collecting examination materials. The apathy and abuse towards the teaching fraternity without proper investigation is highly detrimental to the very fabric of democracy and the standards of integrity by Government agencies. The AUTA observed a 'Black-badge' day on 22-08-2022 to register its protest against the gross violation of standard law enforcement protocol and the incidence of indignation and humiliation of teachers," said the release.

Meanwhile, the principal, who was the centre in-charge for the examination has been asked to co-operate in further investigation of case.

When contacted on Monday, Prof Nath, who is a faculty of Electronics and Communication while talking to The Assam Tribune said, "I am frustrated after the traumatic experience. I could not understand how it is a dereliction in duty when I was reaching college at 7:15 am for the exam to start from 10 am onwards. On the way, I was picked up by Police and asked to co-operate. Even after repeated queries I wasn't even told the reasons for such a development. Despite all these, the examination was conducted fairly and ended on time without any hurdle. I was also told that the academician cum one of the AOCs was allegedly physically abused while he went to collect the materials for the examination. Yes, the person had reached a bit late and he had placed the reasons for the delay as well but the behaviour towards him is unfathomable. I am yet to understand why and what led to such developments."