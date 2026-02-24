Teacher held in Dhubri for allegedly showing obscene clips to minor students

Dhubri, Feb 24: A teacher of a lower primary school in Dhubri district has been arrested on allegations of showing obscene videos to minor girl students, triggering outrage among parents and local residents.

The accused, identified as Abdul Khalek, is an assistant teacher at Rashtra Bhasha Hindi LP School in the Balurchar area.

He was taken into custody after complaints surfaced that he had allegedly displayed inappropriate videos on his mobile phone to students inside the classroom during school hours.

According to sources, the matter came to light after several students reported the incident to their families.

As per the complaints, Khalek allegedly showed obscene videos to at least three minor girl students during both class hours and tiffin breaks.

The students further alleged that he tried to lure them by offering Rs 50 daily and also attempted to call them to his residence.

Police officials confirmed that statements from two of the students have supported the allegations, strengthening the case against the accused. Based on these statements, a case has been registered and further legal action is being pursued.

As the news spread across the locality, tension gripped the Balurchar area, with angry residents and guardians gathering at the school premises. They staged protests, demanding immediate and strict action against the accused teacher.

The situation turned tense for some time before police personnel from Dhubri arrived and brought the situation under control.

To prevent further unrest, the police arrested Khalek and initiated a detailed investigation.

Officials said the accused will be produced before the court and all necessary procedures under relevant legal provisions will be followed.

The headmaster of the school described the incident as deeply unfortunate and expressed concern over the safety and well-being of students.

He stated that strict legal action should be taken if the allegations are proven and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

Meanwhile, local residents have demanded exemplary punishment for the accused, stating that such incidents create fear among students and parents.

Many guardians also called for stronger monitoring mechanisms in schools and awareness programmes to ensure children’s safety.

Police sources said that further inquiry is underway to determine if more students were affected and to gather additional evidence.

Authorities have also appealed to parents to come forward if they have any information related to the case.