Tea workers in Jorhat protest Assam govt’s alleged layoff plan in ATC gardens

Jorhat, Nov 12: Hundreds of tea garden workers under the Assam Tea Corporation (ATC) staged a massive protest in Jorhat on Wednesday, demanding that the state government withdraw its alleged plan to lay off permanent employees in state-owned tea estates and reinstate jobs for dependents of retired or deceased workers.

Led jointly by the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangh (ACMS) Jorhat unit and the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) Cinnamara Sub-Branch, the protesters marched nearly 7 km from Cinnamara Tea Estate to the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner’s office, raising anti-government slogans and demanding justice.

According to protesters, the government is gradually planning to lay off workers from ATC-run tea estates such as Cinnamara, Murmuria and Hatigarh, leaving many families uncertain about their future.

“There is a plan to reduce the number of workers employed as labourers in tea gardens under the Assam Tea Corporation,” said Dinesh Tongla, General Secretary of the ACMS Jorhat District Committee.

“If they are laid off, where will they go? According to the 1169 Labour Act, the number of workers must be maintained, and when workers retire or pass away, one family member must be employed in their place. These gardens are government-owned, so it’s the government’s responsibility," he added.

Tongla added that the protest was not only about job security but also part of the long-standing struggle for hike in daily wages, land pattas and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for tea community members.

“We are already fighting for land pattas and ST status. But today’s protest is mainly over the reduction of permanent posts under the Assam Tea Corporation. If the government continues such a policy, private companies will take advantage of our situation,” Tongla said.

Workers participating in the rally expressed anger at the government’s welfare schemes.

“We do not need rice, lentils, sugar or mustard oil; we need employment,” said Balram Kundh, a tea worker from Jorhat.

He alleged that while the government claims to be providing welfare support, the fundamental issues of employment and livelihood remain unaddressed.

“The Chief Minister has snatched away our replacement jobs and instead is distributing food items. That means we are left as beggars. We demand replacement jobs, or our protest will continue," Kundh added.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner, the Labour Minister, and Members of Parliament from Kaziranga and Jorhat constituencies, demanding immediate intervention in their grievances.

The memorandum alleged that workers of the Cinnamara Tea Estate have been deprived of work allowances, forcing them into worsening poverty.

The protest follows earlier demonstrations this year, when tea workers across Assam had marched demanding a hike in daily wages, ST status, and land rights.

Despite government assurances, worker unions allege that their situation has only deteriorated.

Meanwhile, both the ACMS and ATTSA have warned that if their demands are not met within 15 days, they will intensify the agitation and launch protests across tea-growing districts.



