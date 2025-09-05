Tea workers in Jorhat protest against reduced puja bonus, demand 20%

Jorhat, September 5: With Durga Puja around the corner, tea garden workers in Jorhat have staged strong protests against the management of Naganijan Tea Estate under the Jalinga Tea Company, after being offered a reduced festival bonus.

On Friday, more than a thousand tea workers, backed by the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (AATSA), staged a demonstration at the estate, demanding a 20 percent bonus. The agitation began after management issued a notice declaring only 8 percent bonus.

Rejecting the offer outright, the workers warned that anything less than 20% would be unacceptable. “The 8 percent declared by the company cannot be accepted under any circumstances. We demand our rightful 20 per cent bonus, failing which the agitation will intensify,” said an AATSA official.

A worker at the protest voiced frustration.

“We are protesting because we have not received our due bonus. Although the Assam government extended help, they handed over the estate to Jalinga company, which does not care for its employees. During last year’s Magh Bihu and even Diwali, we had requested a salary hike, but nothing was done. Nearby tea gardens are paying 20& bonus, while we are ignored. In the eyes of the government, we are not considered human beings — except during elections.”

Another worker alleged that for the past three years the Jalinga Company has created conditions where they struggle even for food, face delayed salaries and lack basic facilities.

"This time we will not remain silent. We will continue our protest until our demands are met. If not, the government should dismiss Jalinga and allot the estate to another company", he said.

Durga puja bonuses carry deep social and cultural significance for Assam's tea garden workers, traditionally paid as a percentage of annual wages. While unions regularly demand 20 percent, management often cites financial constraints to offer less - a recurring flashpoint that fuels unrest each year.

The protests in Jorhat mark a wave of discontent in the run-up to the festival, with tea labourers vowing to intensify their agitation unless their demands are fulfilled.