Tea worker dies due to lack of ambulance; protests erupt at Majnai tea estate

Jorhat, March 21: Tensions flared at the Majnai Tea Estate in Mariani after a tea garden worker, identified as Sushil Dandasi, tragically died due to the absence of timely medical assistance. The incident has triggered strong protests, with workers blocking the entrance of the estate, halting all operations.

Security forces have been deployed to ensure the situation does not spiral out of control.

According to reports, Dandasi had been suffering from fever and other illnesses. Fellow workers promptly contacted the estate's designated ambulance service to transport him to the hospital.

However, the ambulance reportedly took over an hour and a half to arrive, despite the health center being just one kilometer away. By the time help arrived, it was too late.

A protesting worker shared, "This is not the first incident. It's the fourth time someone from our community has suffered due to delayed medical assistance. Yesterday, Sushil died of fever and diarrhea because the ambulance came too late. We had to carry his body back in a rickshaw."

Accusations were also made against the National Health Mission (NRHM) for failing to provide essential medical supplies to the garden's health center. Protestors claimed that despite the NRHM's allocations, they do not receive the necessary medicines.

The protestors have issued a set of demands, including the provision of a dedicated ambulance within three days, adequate compensation for Dandasi’s family, and immediate referrals to Guwahati Medical College or Dibrugarh Medical College for serious ailments.

They have also warned of intensified protests and possible legal action if their demands are not met.

“We demand to know where the medicines are! If they don’t meet our demands, our protests will turn more aggressive, and we won’t hesitate to take legal steps,” a protestor declared.

The management of the tea estate has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident. The situation remains tense, with workers determined to fight for their rights to proper healthcare and safety.