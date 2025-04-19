ATTSA members & tea tribe workers burn CM's effigy in Nagaon, threaten election boycott

Raha, April 19: In a bold display of anger and frustration, the Assam Tea Tribes’ Students’ Association (ATTSA) staged a massive protest on Saturday at Amlakhi tea garden in Samaguri, Nagaon district, demanding urgent redressal of long-standing issues faced by the tea tribe community, particularly the increase of daily wages for tea garden workers.

Organised by the Nagaon district unit of ATTSA, the protest witnessed hundreds of demonstrators carrying placards and shouting slogans against the BJP-led Assam government. The protestors also burnt effigies of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Labour Minister Rupesh Gowala, expressing their resentment towards the unfulfilled promises made to the community.

Among the key demands raised during the protest is the immediate implementation of a Rs 250 daily wage for tea garden workers, a promise the government had previously indicated but allegedly failed to deliver. The current wage remains at Rs 205, which the protestors deem as grossly inadequate given the physical toll and rising cost of living.









Protestors with placards voicing against the government

The students’ body has also warned of a strong political backlash if their demands are not addressed. ATTSA leaders declared that they would boycott the upcoming panchayat elections and prevent any political leaders or candidates from entering tea garden areas for campaigning purposes.

An elderly protestor from the Amlakhi tea estate, who has worked in the garden for decades, voiced the community’s deep-rooted grievances.

“We’re only remembered during elections. After that, no one sees our struggle. They promised us Rs 250, but we still earn Rs 205. Are we beggars? We work hard and ask only for what we rightfully deserve. There’s also fear our jobs may not be permanent anymore. That’s unacceptable. Every leader makes promises—houses, pensions, land—but delivers nothing. I survive on rice grains alone. I don’t have a house, pension, or land to fall back on. Even rations are denied. If our wages aren’t increased, no political party will be allowed to step into our tea estate", the elderly protestor said.

ATTSA has strongly criticised the current government’s approach to the tea tribe community’s welfare and vowed to escalate their agitation if immediate action is not taken. The protest marks yet another reminder of the deep socio-economic challenges that tea garden workers continue to face, despite being a significant voter base and a pillar of Assam’s iconic tea industry.