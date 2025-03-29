Govt committed to maximise production, strengthen trade facilities: Minister Rai

Silchar, March 29: The government has assured that it is "committed" to successfully address the issue of shrinking tea production in the state.

Speaking at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Tea Association of India (TAI) in Silchar on Saturday, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Kaushik Rai said the government is exploring ways to maximise the production of Assam’s famed tea.

"We are committed to addressing the challenges faced by tea gardens in maximising production. Acknowledging these issues, the government has undertaken several initiatives, including improving road and rail connectivity, particularly in the Barak Valley," he said.

One of the key factors contributing to Assam’s low tea productivity is the power crisis, as electricity constitutes a major production cost. Producing one kilogram of tea requires approximately 0.94 units of electricity, data reveals.

To tackle this challenge, the government has prioritised solar power as an alternative energy source for tea gardens. Solarisation efforts are reportedly underway across several districts. Recently, Tata Power installed solar panels in approximately 50 tea estates (TES).

"Another 100 are in the pipeline," a Tata Power spokesperson told The Assam Tribune on March 20.









TAI & Assam University Silchar sign a MoU to promote collaborative research as Minister Rai looks on. (AT Photo)

TAI Secretary-General PK Bhattacharjee highlighted at the meeting that while tea production in various parts of Assam is on the rise, the Barak Valley has seen a significant decline over the past 15 years. He attributed this to poor-quality tea bushes and the impact of climate change on production.

“The quality of tea bushes in Barak Valley is poor because they are at least 70 to 80 years old. Replanting them requires massive financial investment," he said.

Minister Rai further added that the government is exploring opportunities to boost Assam tea exports through enhanced trade facilities.

Meanwhile, Assam’s tea exports took another hit last month after the European Union (EU) lowered the Maximum Residue Level (MRL) for three compounds in exports.

The move is expected to impact over 40 million kilograms of high-end tea exports from Assam, potentially pushing the state’s tea out of European markets, including Germany and the UK, both of which import around 20 million kilograms each.

Later in the day, the TAI and Assam University Silchar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaborative research, facilitate internships for researchers, and address key issues such as pest control, all of which are expected to impact tea productivity in the region.