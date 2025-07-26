Tea output in Assam drops 25% compared to last year amid prolonged dry spell

Jorhat, July 26: Assam is currently reeling under a prolonged dry spell that has severely impacted both tea and paddy cultivation across the state.

The ongoing weather crisis has hit the tea industry particularly hard, with production in June alone dropping by 20 to 25% compared to the same period last year.

Fields that are usually lush green during this season now bear deep cracks due to the absence of rainfall. This alarming situation has raised serious concerns over the state’s paddy output as well.

Veteran tea planter and former Chairman of the Tea Board of India, Prabhat Bezbaruah, attributed the sharp decline in tea production to climate change, excessive heat, and lack of rainfall.

“Tea output in Assam during June and July has been significantly affected. Compared to last year, June alone saw a 20 to 25% drop in production,” he said.

Bezbaruah further identified extreme temperatures and erratic rainfall as the key drivers of this decline. He awarned of an increase in pest infestations due to changing weather patterns.

“When temperatures touch 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the tea plants’ ability to absorb nutrients is hampered, which in turn reduces leaf yield. A notable rise in the population of green fly, a damaging pest, has been reported. This level of weather-induced stress on tea crops hasn’t been witnessed in the last 30 years,” he explained.

Adding to the frustration, Bezbaruah highlighted the lack of government support for tea growers.

“While paddy farmers receive aid during such adversities, tea planters are often left to fend for themselves, despite facing similar climate challenges,” he noted.

Due to the excessive heat and lack of rain, many tea leaves have turned black and dried up, affecting even Assam’s premium varieties, which are globally renowned for their flavour and quality.

“Although we cannot reverse the impact of climate change overnight, adopting alternative, climate-resilient practices is crucial. The Tocklai Tea Research Institute is already working in this direction,” Bezbaruah added.

On the export front, he pointed out that the recent conflict between Iran and Israel had briefly disrupted Assam’s tea exports. However, with the easing of tensions, exports to Iran have resumed, offering some respite to the struggling industry.