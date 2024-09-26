Tea garden workers protest in Jorhat's Mariani over Durga Puja bonus; demand 20%

Jorhat, Sept. 26: With Durga Puja just around the corner, tea garden workers across Assam are intensifying their protests against tea estate owners over the issue of bonuses.

On Thursday, local workers at the Jalinga Tea Estate in Mariani took to the streets, demanding clarity and fairness regarding their Durga Puja bonus.

Following a series of meetings between workers and the estate authorities, the tea garden management has reportedly agreed to provide a 15% bonus. However, the workers remain dissatisfied with the proposal, demanding 20 % to be disbursed.

One worker, speaking to The Assam Tribune, explained the importance of the bonus to their families, "The bonus is like our annual recharge. We use it to buy clothes for our children, books, and even bicycles for those who need to commute to college."

The workers argue that receiving the bonus in instalments creates financial strain. “We work year-round and often don’t get our salaries on time. If they give us the bonus in instalments, how are we supposed to survive during Puja?” questioned another local worker.

The protestors also voiced their frustrations over the perceived indifference from both the tea company and the authorities. "The Assistant Labour Commissioner and the Labour Inspector were present during discussions, yet no concrete solution was provided. Instead, they asked us to resolve the issue amongst ourselves," a worker lamented.

The workers are particularly upset because, while the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 mandates a minimum bonus of 8.33% and a maximum of 20%.

The protest in Mariani mirrors similar demonstrations happening across the state. Tea garden workers in Teok are also demanding a 20% bonus, and earlier this week, workers at the Powai Tea Estate in Margherita voiced their frustrations over the same issue as well.