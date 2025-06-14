Tea garden shifts begin at 6 am as Assam revises work hours amid heatwave

Dibrugarh, June 14: The Labour Welfare department of the State Government on Friday rescheduled the working hours for the tea garden workers from the existing 8 am to 4 pm to 6 am to 2 pm.

In view of the extreme heat and reported heatstroke cases, the tea garden management and the tea garden laborers in majority of the plantation had mutually rescheduled the working hours a few days back to address the health concerns due to the rising temperatures.

Nearly all tea estates in the region have already relaxed the working hours for the plantation workers to mitigate the impact of the heatwave.

Nabin Chandra Keot, the Dibrugarh branch secretary of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) told The Assam Tribune that the plantation workers have been advised to report for work as early as possible so that they can wind up their works by noon.

“All garden units of ACMS are asked to monitor the working conditions of the workers, particularly during the peak heat hours. They have been told to see that workers are not exposed to the sun for prolonged hours. In the majority of the tea gardens, workers are returning back to their homes by 2 pm after toiling from 6 am,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the outdoor labourers, particularly the tea garden workers are vulnerable to health and safety risks due to the working conditions including exposure to extreme heat, harsh conditions involving long hours of standing and absence of drinking water facilities at work place.

In the light of the risky situation for the outdoor workers, the emergency services, particularly ambulances and other medical response gears in all gardens are also kept on alert. There are cases of workers collapsing and experiencing discomfort while at work but efforts are being made to address them instantly, Lakheswar Tanti, the Moran branch secretary of ACMS told The Assam Tribune.