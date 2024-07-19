Tea factory labourer found dead in Jorhat, family alleges foul play

Jorhat, Jul 19: In a tragic incident, a tea factory labourer was found dead in Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday.

According to information received, the body of the deceased labourer was found lying near a water tank in the factory premises.



The factory authorities rushed him to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead.



The deceased has been identified as Dumni Hazarika.



Following the incident, the family members of the deceased have alleged that it was a planned murder.



Meanwhile, Dumni’s father has filed an FIR in connection with the case.



Further investigation is underway.

