Tea Conclave at FolkTea Festival to address climate challenges in Assam’s tea industry

Guwahati, Nov 27: The Tea Conclave, a key highlight of the 4th FolkTea Festival, will be held on November 29 at the Biswanath College of Agriculture auditorium.

The conclave is being organized by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation in partnership with Biswanath College of Agriculture, with TRA Tocklai and the Tea Board of India as knowledge partners. As part of the larger FolkTea Festival, the event seeks to celebrate Assam’s tea heritage while addressing the challenges that threaten its future.

The event will bring together tea growers, industry leaders, and policymakers to address some of the most pressing challenges facing Assam's tea sector, including the impact of climate change, rising temperatures, pest management, and income diversification.

Assam’s tea industry, specially the STGs which produce 55% of tea, which forms the backbone of the region's economy, has been reeling under the effects of climate change. Rising temperatures and erratic rainfall have disrupted tea production cycles, reducing yields and impacting quality.

At the same time, the industry faces growing challenges in pest management, as warming climates have led to an increase in pest populations that harm tea bushes. These issues will be at the forefront of discussions during the conclave.

The event will open with an inaugural session featuring Ranendra Nath Barman, associate dean of Biswanath College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), alongside industry representatives Bikash Upadhay of Nameri Tea and Naren Sharma of Samiran Tea.

Following this, technical sessions will delve deep into both traditional challenges and innovative solutions for the industry. In the first session, experts from the Tea Research Association (TRA) — Krishna Bora, Mridul Sarma and Rupanijali Dev Barua — will address climate change and pest management. The session will explore strategies to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures, manage pest outbreaks, and ensure sustainability in tea cultivation.

The second session, focusing on marketing and quality management, will see Bhaskar Hazarika of Hookhmal Tea and tea consultant Rakesh Duggar offering insights into market trends and methods to maintain Assam tea's global reputation. With quality becoming a key determinant of market success, this session is critical for growers aiming to position their products competitively.

The third session will turn the spotlight on financial solutions for small tea growers, with representatives from Bandhan Bank and the State Bank of India discussing funding options and financial support schemes. Ensuring economic sustainability for growers, particularly smallholders, remains a top priority.

New approaches to income diversification will take centre stage in the fourth session, with Progressive Farmer from IDH discussing the potential of intercropping during non-plucking seasons to provide additional revenue streams. The session will also explore the use of organic manures, which not only align with growing demand for eco-friendly products but also improve soil health and productivity.

The final session will focus on crop support and enhancement, featuring speakers such as Alilul Islam from Green Harvest Bio-Tech and Akash Jyoti Gogoi of Thondhora (Bahuboli Egg). Discussions will include advanced crop enhancement techniques to boost yields and innovative approaches for long-term sustainability.

With climate change posing significant risks to tea cultivation, the conclave will serve as a platform to discuss actionable solutions and foster collaboration among stakeholders. By focusing on strategies such as sustainable farming practices, income diversification, and pest management, the event aims to secure a more resilient future for Assam's tea industry.

