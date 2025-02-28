Tata to invest Rs 30,000 cr in Assam for electronics & mobile manufacturing

Guwahati, Feb 28: In a major boost to Assam's electronics sector, Tata group has announced plans to establish a large scale manufacturing facility for electronics and mobile technology in the State, with an investment of Rs 30,000 crore.

The project, set to be developed over the next five years, is expected to generate at least 30,000 jobs, making it one of the biggest industrial investments in Assam's history.

Confirming the group's expansion plans, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, revealed that Assam would host the new mobile manufacturing unit.

Emphatically putting down his group's investment plan, Chandrasekaran announced, "We would invest in another large-scale manufacturing fa-cility in electronics and mo-bile technology in Assam in the coming five years, which will have a similar investment like that of the Jagiroad sem-iconductor plant and will cre-ate more than 30,000 jobs."

The announcement comes on the heels of Tata group's ongoing semiconductor packaging and testing unit in Jagiroad, Morigaon district. The semiconductor plant, worth Rs 27,000 crore, is set to be India's first indigenous chip assembly and testing facility. It will create over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"After the semiconductor plant, we want to bring another major facility to Assam. This will further solidify the State's position in the electronics manufacturing sector," he said.

The Tata group plans also to create at least 5,000 skilled manpower in the State for the next seven years to fulfil the industry's demands, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, upbeat over the future plans of the Tata group, said that Assam is witnessing an industrial revolution and is poised to see several positive changes in the next couple of years. "I categorically asked Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran if another semiconductor plant was coming, and he confirmed that Tata was planning a large-scale mobile manufacturing unit. This is the kind of development that will accelerate our growth," Sarma said.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, which has so far secured investment commitments worth over Rs 4.91 lakh crore, is expected to position Assam as a rising industrial powerhouse. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the event, emphasized the State's growing importance in India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing landscape.

With the Tata group's commitment to Assam, the State is poised to become a crucial hub for high-tech industries, attracting further investments in the electronics sector and paving the way for large-scale employment opportunities.

By Mamata Mishra