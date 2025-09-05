TATA-NELCO partners with Assam to launch 'Hub & Spoke' skill education model in schools

Guwahati, September 5: The Department of School Education and Samagra Shiksha Axom, in collaboration with TATA-NELCO, formalized an agreement on Thursday to implement the ‘Hub and Spoke Model of Skill Education’ in government secondary schools across the State.

This agreement follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on February 26, which established TATA-NELCO as a strategic partner in the State’s skill development efforts. Under the new arrangement, Samagra Shiksha Axom has entered into a formal MoU with TATA-NELCO to launch this ambitious project in a phased manner.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu described the partnership as a historic milestone for Assam’s education system, emphasizing that the project will provide students with cutting-edge skills.

He stated that the initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on industry-oriented learning and employability. The project’s funding will follow a 75:25 ratio, with TATA-NELCO providing the larger share.

According to officials, this represents one of the largest single investments in Assam’s education sector in recent years. The ‘Hub and Spoke’ model is a collaborative approach where a central “Hub” institution provides vocational resources, trainers, and infrastructure. Nearby “Spoke” schools, which may lack their own specialized facilities, connect to the Hub to share in the benefits of this training.

The project will be implemented in two stages. In the first phase, ten Hub Schools and 70 Spoke Schools will be established to introduce skill courses for students in Classes IX to XII. The second phase will see a significant expansion, with 40 Hub Schools and 430 Spoke Schools across the state. Each Hub School will offer ten skill sectors, while each Spoke School will cover two, ensuring students in both urban and rural areas have access to vocational training. Course delivery will be supported by satellite-based technology, with each Hub and Spoke School receiving two expert trainers to ensure quality instruction.

The courses identified for the programme cover a wide range of emerging fields, including Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Internet of Things, Robotics and Motion Control, Augmented and Virtual Reality, 3D Printing, Drone Technology, Automobile and Electric Vehicle Technology, Design and Innovation, Computer-Aided Machining, and Home Electronics.

These have been chosen to align with global employment trends and prepare students for future industries, bridging the gap between education and employment opportunities.

Minister Pegu noted that the project will not only modernize vocational education but also ensure that the youth are equipped with the knowledge and skills demanded by today’s and tomorrow’s industries.