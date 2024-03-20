Tata Magic driver flees after dragging home guard in Howly, Police launch manhunt

Barpeta, Mar 20: In a shocking incident in Howly Town, Barpeta District, a home guard was dragged by a Tata Magic driver while attempting to stop the vehicle for disobeying traffic rules.

The incident unfolded when Home Guard Mafizuddin, tasked with maintaining traffic, intervened to halt a Tata Magic car flouting traffic regulations. However, instead of complying, the driver accelerated the vehicle, prompting the guard to grasp the window frame in an effort to halt the car.



Despite the guard's attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver continued to accelerate, dragging the guard along the road. Tragically, the guard eventually lost his grip and fell to the ground, sustaining severe injuries as the vehicle sped away.



The Tata Magic car, bearing license plate AS 15 AC 7419, was subsequently seized by police authorities. However, the driver managed to flee the scene, leaving behind the injured guard.



Furthermore, in the chaos ensuing from the incident, the Tata Magic car collided with a scooter, exacerbating the situation.



In response, Howly police have launched a comprehensive manhunt to apprehend the driver responsible for the reckless act. The ongoing investigation aims to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure accountability for the brazen disregard for traffic laws and the safety of law enforcement officers.