Tarique Rahman likely to prioritise ties with India for Bangladesh’s growth: BJ Mahanta

Guwahati, Feb 25: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will have to maintain good relations with India in the interest of the economic development of his country, and immediately after taking over, he has started showing such indications, said the former Director General of Assam Police, BJ Mahanta.

Speaking with The Assam Tribune, Mahanta observed that while Bangladesh’s caretaker leader, Md. Yunus has attempted to downplay India’s role in the 1971 Liberation War, Tarique Rahman’s actions suggest a different path.

By visiting the war memorial and appointing a dedicated Minister for liberation history, Rahman has signalled that India’s historical contributions will not be erased.

Mahanta further noted that while Rahman is unlikely to tolerate anti-India non-state actors, friction between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami is probable. He emphasised that Rahman’s focus on economic growth necessitates strong ties with neighbours like India.

Having evolved during his exile in Britain and influenced by his daughter’s global perspective, Rahman understands that modern international relations are vital for development.

While he may engage China and Pakistan for defence, potentially allowing the ISI to push an anti-India agenda, Mahanta believes Rahman will ultimately prioritise a stable relationship with India to secure Bangladesh’s economic future.