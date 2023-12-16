‘Target me instead of causing harm to commoners’ Assam DGP to ULFA-I

Guwahati, Dec 16: Following three grenade blasts in Assam by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Friday asked the banned outfit to target him if they have a problem with him instead of causing harm to the commoners.

While speaking to the media, Singh said, “How can those who claim to love Assam, inflict injury on it? They (ULFA-I) always mention my name…I stay in Kahilipara, they are free to target me if they have any problem with me instead of throwing grenades here and there.”

The DGP informed that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) has been roped in to probe the explosions that occurred over the last few weeks to nab the perpetrators.

In response to the challenge put forward by the DGP, ULFA-I in a press statement asked GP Singh to roam around in Guwahati without any security for at least one week.

The banned outfit first asked the DGP to replace the indigenous police officials and constables in Western Southeast Asia (WeSEA) (region in which the insurgents operate) with CRPF or Indian Army.

“Secondly, roam around in Guwahati without any security,” the press statement reads adding that, “As we know, you don’t have the courage to accept our challenge, you just have the courage to pick up a helpless young man like ‘Swadhinata phukan’ from the shore at night and kill him in a cold-blooded way.”

It may be mentioned that a mysterious explosion rocked the Lichubari army camp in Jorhat, Assam, on Thursday (December 14) evening.

The blast triggered panic among the residents throughout the vicinity of the 41 sub-area of the army camp, prompting authorities to take swift precautionary measures.

Adding a layer of complexity to the already tense situation, the ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for the blast. The banned outfit said in a statement that the recent operation at Jorhat was not meant to harm the indigenous people or the Assam Police but to warn those in power. The outfit further warned G.P. Singh not to consider the political situation in Assam as a law and order factor.