Tamulpur prepares to celebrate ‘carbon-neutral’ Durga Puja

Guwahati, Sept 29: In a departure from convention, the State's newest district Tamulpur has prepared the grounds for a first-of-its-kind 'carbon-neutral' Durga Puja with a long-term vision of harmonizing festivities with eco-friendly practices.

The key initiatives under the carbon-neutral concept include eco-friendly practices at every level - from making of idols to decorations and celebrations to waste disposal and immersion.

“Our vision goes even beyond the yearly puja celebration. By making the entire puja festivities eco-friendly, we want to emphasise the urgency of checking environmental degradation through sustainable lifestyles and practices. As Durga Puja is a popular mass festival, this is the best platform to sow the seeds of change and send out a strong message to society for embracing sustainability in our lives and activities,” Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner of Tamulpur which is under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), told The Assam Tribune.

Under the carbon-neutral festivities, locally-sourced materials like recycled paper, bamboo and jute will be used for décor, while biodegradable idols will be created using clay and organic dyes. There will be a plantation on the Maha Sasthi day to honour Devi Durga's descent to Earth.

Chakravarty added that solar power would be harnessed in a big way besides the use of LED lights, highlighting the importance of renewable energy. There will also be energy-efficient sound systems.

"Reducing carbon footprint is at the core of the initiative. We will implement effective waste management and pollution control measures throughout the celebrations. The ban on single-use plastics will be enforced and reusable alternatives promoted. Prasad will be kept and served in biodegradable or reusable containers and plates. We will also hold workshops on sustainable practices," he said.

Local green organisations will be roped in and social media will be used for enhancing sustainability efforts, promoting green practices and highlighting the eco-friendly festivities. The District Commissioner on Friday had a meeting with the puja committees, outlining the initiative and urging them to take the concepts of carbon neutrality and sustainability to every nook and corner of the district.

"There will be awards for the best puja committees that effectively adopt and execute the carbon-neutral theme. Awards will be given for outstanding sustainability practices, motivating all committees to strive for eco-friendly celebrations," he said.

The district will have 71 puja mandaps, with 42 under Tamulpur Revenue Circle and 29 under Goreswar Revenue Circle. Additionally, many smaller and personal pujas will also be held across various localities.

Tamulpur has a multi-cultural mosaic comprising diverse communities like Bodo, Assamese, Rabha, Nepali, Sarania, Bengali, Tea Tribes, and others.

Chakravarty said that in order to promote the ‘Shabda Brahma Philosophy’, four special mantras sung by local artistes and focusing on protection of Mother Earth would be played at all the puja venues. “This approach blends spirituality with environmental responsibility, emphasising the need to honour both Maa Durga and Mother Earth,” he added.

“By promoting carbon neutrality and eco-friendly practices, Tamulpur plans to set an inspiring example for not only BTR, but also for the whole of Assam,” he said.

