Tamil Nadu cops arrest four Assam workers for murder of 33-year-old man

Guwahati, Dec 4: In a shocking incident, four migrant workers from Assam have been allegedly arrested in the involvement of the murder of a 33-year-old man Manikandam area in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district.

As per reports, the man, identified as K Chakravarthy of Thiruverumbur, was found murdered with his body tied to a tree at a saw-mill on Saturday.



The detained four saw-mill worker are identified as A Faizal Haque, 36, A Rashidul Rahman, 22, M Soshidul Sheik, 22, and Y Musiful Haque, 28, who all hails from Assam.

The deceased, who was an engineering graduate, is survived by his wife and a six-month-old son.

