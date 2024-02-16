Takshashila School of Civil Services to start its APSC division

Takshashila School of Civil Services started with the vision to fill the void of a UPSC specific coaching centre in the North-Eastern region. Hiring faculties from reputed institutes in Delhi, Takshashila started its UPSC journey in 2022 as the only exclusively UPSC coaching centre in the region.



During the first session, the coaching centre found that many of their UPSC aspirants had cleared the APSC CCE-2022 with outstanding performances. The coaching centre stated that APSC became easier for them while preparing for UPSC and this has given them the impetus to start APSC coaching in parallel with UPSC.



Considering the students’ demand, Takshashila is going to start its APSC division in the upcoming session. The first batch will be starting on March 11, 2024.



Scholarships for meritorious and financially challenged students are available through a selection procedure.

