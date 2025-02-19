Taypa, student body justify burning of Sangha’s constitution, cite frustration over neglect

Guwahati, Feb 19: A day after multiple FIRs were filed against the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (Taypa) for allegedly burning the constitution of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, the group acknowledged that their actions were inappropriate but justified their frustration.

“We accept that destroying the constitution of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha was not right, but you have to see the reason behind it. For many days, Sangha members have been neglecting the Tai Ahom community,” said Diganta Tamuli, a member of Taypa’s central committee.

Echoing this sentiment, the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union defended the act as a response to longstanding grievances.

“We respect Srimanta Sankardeva, but whatever happened yesterday is the bottled-up anger of the Tai Ahom community against the Sangha for their negligence towards us,” said Rajib Gogoi, president of the Jorhat unit of the union.

The conflict stemmed from the Sangha’s decision to expel a member, Chandra Baruah, for participating in Me-Dam-Me-Phi, a sacred festival of the Tai Ahom community.

“Every Indian has the right to take part in Me-Dam-Me-Phi, but the Sangha expelled him and even made him undergo a cleansing ritual, charging him Rs 500. Is our festival impure? Is this what Sankardeva taught?” questioned Tamuli.

Meanwhile, the Margherita district committee of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha also lodged an FIR against TAYPA on Wednesday.

This comes after over 10 FIRs were filed in Jorhat on Tuesday by Sangha members, who condemned the incident as a direct attack on their religious identity.

Hundreds of devotees gathered at the district Namghar before marching to the Jorhat Sadar Police Station in protest.

When asked about TAIPA’s next course of action, Tamuli said discussions were ongoing within the community. “Since this is a sensitive matter, we cannot disclose anything now,” he added.