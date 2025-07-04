Tai Ahom students' body submit memorandum to CM alleging harassment at Arunachal border

Guwahati, July 4: The Kamrup (Metro) District Committee of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, raising concerns over the alleged illegal checking and harassment in the name of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) at the Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to the ATASU Kamrup (Metro) District Committee president Basant Gogoi, there are incidents where self-appointed groups are allegedly abusing citizens during ILP enforcement.

“These groups have been verbally abusing travellers from Assam, Bihar, UP, Bengal, South India, and elsewhere – sometimes even in the presence of police. Last month, an incident occurred at the Gumto check-gate in Arunachal Pradesh where the union’s vice president, Bitu Gohain, was reportedly misbehaved by non-State actors in the presence of police personnel,” said Gogoi. They submitted the memorandum on June 26.

The president said such acts, carried out under the pretext of ILP enforcement, not only harass genuine Indian citizens but also pose a threat to the long-standing cordial relationship between the two neighbouring States.

“We fully support the ILP system and acknowledge its importance given Arunachal Pradesh’s unique geopolitical and ethnic context. However, its enforcement must be done by authorized government agencies. Harassment of common citizens by unauthorized individuals is unacceptable,” Gogoi said.

Earlier, a delegation led by ATASU Kamrup (Metro) president Basant Gogoi had met Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Home Minister Mama Natung in Itanagar in this connection. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s office of Arunachal Pradesh.

ATASU has urged both State governments to ensure that ILP checks are conducted lawfully and respectfully, without infringing upon the dignity and rights of Indian citizens. The union has also called for strict action against those responsible for misusing the ILP system for personal or political agendas.



