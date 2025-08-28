Syeda Hameed row: AJP demands arrest, accuses CM of scripting communal agenda

Guwahati, Aug 28: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has demanded the arrest of former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed over her controversial remark that “Bangladeshi nationals can also stay in Assam”, which has drawn sharp criticism across party lines.

“We demand the immediate arrest of Syeda Hameed. She even repeated the same statement in Delhi. This entire agenda has been scripted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to divide people and fuel communalism,” alleged AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, on Wednesday.

The AJP chief further accused the BJP of once again resorting to religious politics ahead of the upcoming elections.

“Whenever they are asked about real issues like development, they fail to respond. When people question why 45,000 bighas of indigenous land are being handed over to Adani and Ambani, or why extrajudicial killings are rising, they shift the discourse to Hindu–Muslim issues to polarise the society,” Gogoi added.

Gogoi’s demand comes even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, ruled out the possibility of the state government filing a First Information Report (FIR) against Hameed.

He said it would be “better if some organisation” lodged the complaint, as her choice of words would ensure she secured immediate bail.

“I believe we should not file an FIR against her, because if we do, she will collect contributions from across the country to fight the cases. She will only be enriched. If she comes back to Assam, we will act as required under the law. For now, I am not considering an FIR, though if someone else files one, that is a different matter,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that while Hameed would be accorded due respect if she returned to the state, necessary legal action would follow.

Hameed’s remarks have meanwhile triggered a political storm, drawing condemnation from leaders across party lines.