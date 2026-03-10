Swaraj Udyan at historic Jorhat Central Jail set for inauguration on March 11

Jorhat, March 10: A new chapter in preserving Assam’s freedom struggle heritage is set to begin in Jorhat, with Swaraj Udyan, a memorial park developed within the premises of the historic Jorhat Central Jail, ready for inauguration on March 11.

Developed over nearly 170 bighas of land at an estimated cost of Rs 15.8 crore, the park aims to preserve the history of Assam’s freedom movement while transforming part of the old jail complex into a heritage tourism destination.

One of the most significant historical events associated with the jail was the execution of freedom fighter Kushal Konwar in 1943, when he was hanged within the prison premises.

As part of the Swaraj Udyan project, the historic gallows will be preserved and opened for public viewing, making it the only such gallows in Northeast India accessible as a historical site.









The revamped site where Kushal Konwar was hanged. (AT Photo)

Jorhat resident Shiba Kalita said the project would help keep the legacy of the freedom movement alive.

“This Swaraj Udyan has been developed within a part of the historic Jorhat Jail, similar in spirit to the Shaheed Smarak Park in Guwahati. It will house memorials of martyrs, preserved prison cells and even the historic gallows where Kushal Konwar was executed. Such initiatives help us remember the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle,” he said.

The prison cells where Konwar and other freedom fighters were once confined will also be conserved within the park.

Visitors will be able to see the preserved cell of Pitambar Dev Goswami, along with several other prison rooms that served as detention cells for revolutionaries during the colonial period.

These spaces have been incorporated into the memorial park to help future generations learn about the sacrifices made during the independence movement.

Another local resident said the project would also help educate younger generations about the region’s history.

“This is very good news for Jorhat. The Swaraj Udyan, developed as an extension of the old jail complex, will become a major attraction for the town. Visitors will be able to learn about the stories of freedom fighters. It will be an important place for educating our children about history,” the resident said.

The park will also feature 25 martyrs’ memorials dedicated to freedom fighters from Assam. Apart from its historical elements, the park has also been designed as a public recreational space.

Facilities include a children’s park, exercise areas, landscaped walking zones and a canteen, making it both a heritage site and a community space.

At the entrance, the names of all eight Northeastern states have been engraved, symbolising the shared legacy of the region in India’s history.

Swaraj Udyan will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 11.