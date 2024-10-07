Sustainability in focus: GMC rolls out cleanliness contest for Puja committees

Guwahati, Oct. 7: Stepping up for sustainability, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a cleanliness competition among Durga Puja committees in the city this year.

Continuing with the initiative taken last year, the second edition of the contest will see the GMC recognise the most sustainable approaches implemented by the puja committees, with prizes ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

“The GMC will award the first prize of Rs 10,000 to 25 committees, followed by a second prize of Rs 7,000 to 50 committees, and 100 committees will receive Rs 5,000 as the third prize. In total, 175 Puja committees will be awarded,” said Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania during a press meet, on Monday.

The mayor also highlighted that about 150 Puja committees in the city have agreed to participate in the competition, and more are expected to join. “This competition will run from tomorrow until Diwali, when the prizes will be awarded,” said the Mayor.

The GMC has issued guidelines, in line with Swachh Bharat Mission norms, for the participating Puja committees to follow.

“The rules include a ban on single-use plastics, proper waste disposal systems, engagement of cleaning staff, installation of dustbins, and coordination for garbage disposal,” said Mayor Sarania.













AT Photo: GMC issues notice for implementation of cleanliness guidelines along the mandate of Swachh Bharat Mission during the Durga Puja 2024 celebrations









He further added that a total of 70 marks will be awarded based on compliance with the issued norms.

“Even non-governmental organisations (NGO) involved in waste management will be awarded for their contributions," he said, highlighting the sustainable measures the Corporation is adopting to ensure cleanliness in the city during the festive season.

The mayor also informed that a similar competition will be launched among the different wards of the city and it will go on till January 2025.

“If a ward wins the first prize in this drive, it will receive Rs 10 lakh for development. The second prize will be Rs 7 lakh, and the third prize will be Rs 5 lakh, all for ward development,” Sarania told the press.

The mayor also stressed on the need for NGOs, councils, and Durga Puja committees to work together to maintain the cleanliness of the wards and the city.

“We have a slogan, ‘Our Guwahati is our Responsibility’, and we plan to display such banners at all Puja pandals in the city,” the mayor concluded.