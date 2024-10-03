Sustainability in focus: 'Bottle-cap' Durga idol major draw in Dhubri

Dhubri, Oct 3: In a remarkable fusion of creativity and environmental consciousness, Dhubri’s renowned artist, Pradip Kumar Ghosh, is set to unveil his latest Durga idol crafted entirely from the caps of discarded plastic bottles.

Standing five feet tall, the idol is a striking symbol of sustainability, made from over 8,000 plastic caps Ghosh collected over the past nine months.

This is not the first time Ghosh has ventured into eco-friendly art. For more than a decade, he has been creating idols from waste materials, making a name for himself in the district and beyond.

From sugarcane waste to discarded cycle tubes and broken household lighting systems, Ghosh’s innovative approach has captured widespread attention. His work consistently carries a message, and this year’s idol is no exception.

Speaking exclusively to The Assam Tribune, Ghosh said, “This year's Durga idol is almost complete, and it aims to spread a message on the pressing issue of environmental change. I believe decorative idols should not only showcase artistic skill but also raise awareness about critical social and environmental issues.” He informed that his creation will be displayed at the Durga Puja Pandal at Charmain road at Dhubri town.

AT Photo: Durga idol prepared with plastic bottle caps

The artist's dedication to environmental sustainability has been appreciated across Assam, with many applauding his efforts to reduce waste through his craft.



“This idol will certainly generate awareness about the alarming issue of plastic pollution and the broader environmental changes we're experiencing,” Ghosh explained. He hopes his creation will inspire others to think more consciously about the materials they use and the impact they have on the environment.

As the countdown to Durga Puja begins, Ghosh’s idol is expected to draw significant attention, standing out amidst the preparations by various puja committees.





While the committees are working hard building intricate pandals and arranging traditional decorations, Ghosh’s environmentally conscious idol offers something deeper — a powerful reminder that art can be both beautiful and responsible.



The Durga Puja festival, known for its grandeur and community spirit, is one of the biggest events in Dhubri. This year, as residents flock to the various pandals, Ghosh’s idol is likely to be a major talking point, not just for its aesthetic appeal but for its bold environmental message.