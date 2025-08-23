Suspend tolls on Assam’s highways until repaired, Gaurav Gogoi tells Gadkari

Guwahati, Aug 23: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi wrote to Union Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging him to suspend toll collection on highways in the state until they are repaired.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, claimed that resentment among the people was growing over toll collection on highways that are in a "deplorable" condition.

"The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) continues to collect tolls on key stretches of NH-27 and NH-37, despite the roads being plagued with deep potholes, uneven surfaces, and frequent waterlogging," he said, in the letter made available to the press on Saturday.

"These conditions endanger lives, damage vehicles, and cause severe delays. Of particular concern are the toll plazas between Sonapur-Raha (NH-27/NH-37) and Baihata Chariali (Madanpur)-Nalbari (Galia toll plaza), with several accidents and prolonged travel time," he added.

Gogoi, the MP of Jorhat, said demonstrations have also taken place against both existing and upcoming toll plazas, with people protesting rising toll charges amid flood, unemployment, and inflation.

"Truckers and transporters, vital to Assam's agrarian economy, report unsustainable costs that raise essential commodity prices, further burdening households," he said.

"The matter has assumed urgency in light of a recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the condition of NH-544 in Kerala by observing that citizens cannot be compelled to pay tolls for navigating gutters and potholes, symbols of inefficiency," he added.

Gogoi said the order emphasised that the very basis of toll collection lies in providing safe and regulated access, and failure to ensure this undermines the legitimacy of the toll regime itself.

"As per the judgment, tolls cannot continue until unhindered and safe travel is restored," he said.

Gogoi said he had earlier raised similar concerns regarding NH-37, but "unfortunately, the situation on NH-27 and NH-37 has only worsened and now demands urgent intervention".

He urged Gadkari to conduct an audit of all toll plazas in the state to ensure compliance with maintenance standards.

PTI